SNL's Trump Drinks 'Invincibility Juice' (aka Clorox) During Virtual Graduation Commencement — Watch Cold Open

Alec Baldwin‘s President Donald Trump was on hand to congratulate the “class of COVID-19” during this weekend’s Saturday Night Live finale.

The third “At Home” edition kicked off with a virtual graduation ceremony, in which special guest speaker Trump offered a not-so-encouraging commencement speech.

“Wow, what an incredible energy and excitement I’m feeling right now,” he began. “My valet got the virus, so I had to do my own makeup. I had to resort to a Liza Minnelli TikTok makeup tutorial.

“I’m so honored to be your valedictator, but today is not about me, it’s about you,” he continued. “Although, I should spend a little time on me first because I’ve been treated very poorly, even worse than they treated Lincoln… Lincoln would agree. He’s probably smiling up at me from Hell right now.”

Trump then went on to discuss all the new jobs that are waiting for the Class of 2020, including “grocery store bouncer, cam girl, porch pirate, amateur nurse and coal.” He then took a sip of “good ol’ invincibility juice,” otherwise known as Clorox disinfectant bleach.

To wrap up, POTUS offered the high school grads a piece of advice. “Believe in yourselves, and you can achieve anything,” he said. “Look at me: I started as the son of a simple, wealthy slumlord and grew to become a billionaire, a president and the world’s leading expert on infectious diseases.” He then recommended that all the students “live everyday like it’s your last, because we’re gonna let this virus run wild — this virus that, remember, was started in a lab in Obama.”

This weekend marked the third remote installment of SNL since the coronavirus pandemic forced the late-night sketch comedy series to halt production. In addition to Baldwin, the episode featured cameos by SNL alums Kristen Wiig and Tina Fey, Martin Short, Frozen‘s Josh Gad, ubiquitous guest star Danny Trejo and a musical performance by Boyz II Men and Babyface.

What did you think of the cold open?