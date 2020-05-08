Sarah Silverman, Seth Rogen Team for Female Santa Claus 'Toon at HBO Max

Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen are headed to the North Pole by way of HBO Max. The comedians are set to star in Santa Inc., an “adult animated series” commissioned by the soon-to-launch streaming service.

Santa Inc. tells the story of Candy Smalls (voiced by Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Rogen) is poached by Amazon (ha!) on Christmas Eve, Candy chases her ultimate dream: to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.

The eight-episode, half-hour series hails from writer Alexandra Rushfield (Shrill), who will serve as showrunner. She executive-produces alongside Rogen and Silverman.

“I have long dreamed of a taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R-rated comedy,” HBO Max’s EVP of original comedy/animation, Suzanna Makkos, said in a statement. “When I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah attached to voice, I knew that it was a perfect fit for us at Max.” HBO Max: Guide to Upcoming Shows

As previously reported, HBO Max has set a launch date of Wednesday, May 27. The subscription service will cost $14.99 per month and debut with five original series, including the Anna Kendrick-fronted rom-com anthology Love Life (watch trailer).

In addition to its originals, the service will feature a robust selection of library content, housing all episodes of Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Pretty Little Liars, as well as all of HBO’s programming. HBO Max will also serve as the streaming home for all new CW dramas produced by Warner Bros., beginning with Batwoman and Katy Keene, which will land on the streamer after they have concluded their freshman seasons.