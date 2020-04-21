HBO Max Sets May 27 Launch Date: What Series Will Premiere on Day 1?

Looking to add another streaming service to your quarantine rotation? You’re in luck: HBO Max is arriving imminently.

WarnerMedia announced Tuesday that its forthcoming streamer will launch on Wednesday, May 27.

As reported in October, HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month, though current HBO subscribers via AT&T and DirecTV (along with HBO Now subscribers) will have immediate access to the service at no additional cost. It’s not yet clear if an annual subscription rate will be available, but an ad-supported version of HBO Max (price TBD) is expected to launch in 2021.

Among the new service’s launch day offerings:

* Love Life, a scripted series starring Anna Kendrick, about the journey from first love to last love and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.

* Craftopia, a kids crafting competition show hosted and executive produced by YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki (aka LaurDIY).

* Legendary, in which voguing teams/”houses” compete in unbelievable balls and showcase fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion.

* Looney Tunes Cartoons, in which cherished characters populate 80 11-minute episodes.

* The Not Too Late Show With Elmo, a talk show also featuring Sesame Street friends like Cookie Monster, celebrity guests, and “laughs the whole family can enjoy.”

Rolling out in summer and fall will be The Flight Attendant, starring and executive-produced by Kaley Cuoco; the highly anticipated (but pandemic-delayed) Friends cast reunion special; Season 2 of Doom Patrol; Season 3 of Search Party; Expecting Amy, a three-part documentary series offering an “unfiltered and intimate view” into comedian Amy Schumer’s life on tour creating a stand-up special during her difficult pregnancy; the sci-fi series Raised by Wolves from director and EP Ridley Scott; and the first of four new Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials.

Also coming down the pike at some point is a Gossip Girl reboot from the show’s original creators. HBO Max: Guide to Upcoming Shows

In addition to its originals, the service will feature a robust selection of library content, housing all episodes of Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Pretty Little Liars, as well as all of HBO’s programming. HBO Max will also serve as the streaming home for all new CW dramas produced by Warner Bros., beginning with Batwoman and Katy Keene, which will drop on the streamer after they have concluded their freshman seasons.

Will you be subscribing to HBO Max? Tell us in the comments below.