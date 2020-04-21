HBO Max Trailers: Your First Look at Anna Kendrick's Love Life, Underground Ballroom Competition and More Series

RELATED STORIES HBO Max Sets May 27 Launch Date: What Series Will Premiere on Day 1?

HBO Max Sets May 27 Launch Date: What Series Will Premiere on Day 1? The Shining Offshoot Overlook Ordered to Series at HBO Max, From J.J. Abrams

HBO Max just dropped trailers for its inaugural programming slate, which includes a comedic anthology headlined by Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick, as well as an underground ballroom competition, judged in part by The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil.

Premiering on Wednesday, May 27, Love Life “is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever,” per the official logline. “The series will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships.” Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor) stars in the first season and serves as an executive producer, alongside Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids), Dan Magnante (Someone Great), series creator Sam Boyd (In a Relationship) and co-showrunner Bridget Bedard (Transparent, Ramy).

Also on tap for launch day is unscripted series Legendary. “Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka ‘houses’) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve ‘legendary’ status,” according to the release. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ, as well as celebrity judges Jamil, Law Roach, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion.

Additional “Max Originals” include On the Record, a docuseries about music executive Drew Dixon, one of the first women of color to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault; Craftopia, a kids’ crafting competition show hosted and executive produced by YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki (aka LaurDIY); Looney Tunes Cartoons, in which cherished characters populate 80 11-minute episodes; and The Not Too Late Show With Elmo, a talk show also featuring Sesame Street friends like Cookie Monster, celebrity guests and “laughs the whole family can enjoy.”

All of the aforementioned series launch on Wednesday, May 27, on HBO Max. (For additional information on the new streaming service, you can click here.)

Scroll down for additional trailers, then hit the comments with your reactions.







