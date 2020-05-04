Ratings: Zoey's Playlist, Good Girls Tick Up With Finales; Supergirl Eyes Lows

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Sunday-night bubble dramas, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls, both rebounded from last week’s lows with their season finales.

Zoey’s Playlist (1.98 mil/0.4; TVLine reader grade “A+,” read post mortem) equaled its best audience since March 1 while ticking up a tenth in the demo. Good Girls (1.76 mil/0.4; TVLine reader grade “C+,” read recap and post mortem), with its early finale, similarly inched up in both measures.

Elsewhere on Sunday…. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

THE CW | Batwoman (673K/0.2, get new villain scoop) improved on last week’s audience low while steady in the demo. Supergirl (605K/0.1; TVLine reader grade “A,” read post mortem) returned from a six-week break to series lows.

ABC | American Idol (6.4 mil/0.9, read recap) dipped a tenth in the demo to mark a new series low; The Rookie (5 mil/0.7) was steady with its penultimate Season 2 episode.

CBS | “Sunday Night at the Movies” (Raiders of the Lost Ark) kicked off with 5.3 mil and a 0.6, down in audience but up a tenth in the demo from last Sunday’s scripted drama lineup.

FOX | The Simpsons (1.3 mil/0.5) and Bob’s Burgers (1.2 mil/0.5) were steady, while Duncanville (935K/0.3) and Family Guy (1.4 mil/0.5) dipped.

