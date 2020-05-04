Michael Urie/Becki Newton Comedy Pilot Fun Not Moving Forward at CBS

RELATED STORIES David E. Kelley's Lincoln Lawyer Adaptation Not Moving Forward at CBS

CBS won’t be having any Fun next season: The network has passed on the comedy pilot starring Ugly Betty alums Michael Urie and Becki Newton, according to our sister site Deadline.

The multi-camera pilot co-created by Michael Patrick King (Sex and the City, 2 Broke Girls) starred Urie and Newton as a brother and sister who team up to take over the family business: a funeral home. Urie’s character returned to his Pennsylvania hometown to help his sister, played by Newton, run the family’s struggling funeral home. The two siblings “always encourage each other to have fun — no matter what hardship life is currently serving up,” according to the official description.

Fun earned a pilot commitment from CBS last September, with King and Ugly Betty writers Tracy Poust and Jon Kinnally serving as co-creators. Urie and Newton would’ve served as producers as well. The two first co-starred together on ABC’s Ugly Betty, with Urie playing gossipy assistant Marc St. James and Newton playing judgmental receptionist Amanda. Both were series regulars for the series’ full four-season run.

CBS is hard at work making room on its fall schedule: The network just passed on David E. Kelley’s adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer, despite giving it a series commitment last year, and cancelled God Friended Me following a two-season run.