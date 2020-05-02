David E. Kelley's Lincoln Lawyer Adaptation Not Moving Forward at CBS

RELATED STORIES TV Ratings: Blue Bloods Dips With Finale, Shark Tank Tops Night

TV Ratings: Blue Bloods Dips With Finale, Shark Tank Tops Night Blue Bloods Season 10 Finale Recap: Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?

The Lincoln Lawyer won’t be getting his day in court, at least not on CBS. The network has reportedly decided not to move forward with a drama series based on Michael Connelly’s 2005 novel of the same name, according to our sister site Deadline.

Written and executive-produced by David E. Kelley (The Practice), this TV adaptation received a series commitment from CBS back in June 2019. Additional EPs included Connelly, Ted Humphrey, Ross Fineman and director Adam Bernstein.

Per the official synopsis, the series would center around Mickey Haller, “an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln town car, as he takes on cases big and small across Los Angeles.” (Hence the title.)

Logan Marshall-Green (Damnation) was reportedly set to play the title role, joined by a cast that included Kiele Sanchez (Kingdom), Angus Sampson (No Activity) and Jazz Raycole (The Quad). The Lincoln Lawyer was previously adapted for the big screen in 2011, with Matthew McConaughey (pictured above) filling Mickey’s shoes.

As the report notes, The Lincoln Lawyer is technically the first pass of the 2020–2021 TV season, made even more surprising by the fact that, as previously mentioned, it already received a series commitment. It is possible that A+E Studios could shop the project to another network or platform.

Are you disappointed that The Lincoln Lawyer isn’t going to series at CBS? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.