The Masked Singer: Up-to-the-Minute Clues About the Last 5 Contestants

The Masked Singer‘s Astronaut is proof of that old adage: Shoot for the moon — even if you miss, you’ll land among the (C-list) stars.

This week’s episode was the last one for the spaceman, whose performance of One Direction’s “Story of My Life” wasn’t strong enough to keep him in the competition past the so-called Battle of the Sixes. When his big, silver helmet was removed, he was revealed as country singer/songwriter Hunter Hayes. (Read a full episode recap here.)

Now there are only five contestants left in the bizarre belting contest that is Fox’s reality show. Turtle, Kitty, Frog, Rhino and Night Angel will take to the stage Wednesday (8/7c) to battle it out in front of the judges’ panel — which will include comedian Jeff Dye as a guest judge.

