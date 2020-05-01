Happy Endings Reunion Confirmed! Scripted Charity Reading to Feature New Material, Casey Wilson Says

RELATED STORIES A Happy Endings Revival? ABC Boss Says She's 'Hearing Whispers'

Brace yourselves, Happy Endings fans: We have some ah-mah-zing news.

The cast of the ABC cult favorite comedy will reunite for a charity reading that will feature new material from the show’s writers, Casey Wilson tells our sister site Variety. “We’re going to do a Happy Endings little reading of something at this time,” the actress, who played Penny Hartz on the series, reveals. “We’re gonna get together and do a little new material… the writers, they’re tapping away.”

No word yet on when or where this reunion might air, but it will reportedly be done for charity, a la NBC’s Parks and Recreation reunion, which aired this week and earned more than $2.8 million for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Fans have clamored for years for a full Happy Endings revival, but Wilson says there’s still nothing to report on that front, adding, “I’m like, do people want to see us at this age?” (Yes. Yes, we do.)

As for what Penny might be up to during the coronavirus pandemic? It wouldn’t make her luck with guys any better, Wilson speculates: “I feel like she tried to rope a guy into quarantining with her, and it didn’t work.”

Watch video of Wilson’s announcement below, and then hit the comments and tell us, Happy Endings fans: How excited are you for this, on a scale of a trillion to a zillion?