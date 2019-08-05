A Happy Endings Revival? ABC Boss Says She's 'Hearing Whispers'

RELATED STORIES Grey's/Station 19: New Inter-Show Romance Eyed — Plus: ABC Boss Walks Back 'Weekly Crossover' Comment

Brace yourselves, Happy Endings fanatics: We might just have some ah-mah-zing news for you.

A revival of the beloved ensemble sitcom may actually be in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter. ABC entertainment president Karey Burke tells THR that she’s “hearing whispers” about a possible revival: “That is a dream of a lot of people at ABC. I’m hearing that there’s a remote possibility of something. It’s at the very beginning [stages].”

Burke has always been a Happy Endings fan, she says, adding that it “was certainly one of my favorite ABC shows.” In fact, she and ABC’s new head of comedy development Erin Wehrenberg first bonded over a shared “desire to do a show like Happy Endings, which led to a conversation about Happy Endings. So I think she’s exploring what’s possible.”

Happy Endings, which enjoyed a (too short!) three-season run on the Alphabet network, starred Casey Wilson, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr., Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton and Eliza Coupe as a sextet of Chicago pals who all had to recalibrate their friendships after two of them split up at the altar. Though it found a loyal audience, that audience was too small to sustain it, and ABC ultimately dropped the axe in 2013. USA Network discussed picking up the comedy after its cancellation, but those talks eventually fell through.

