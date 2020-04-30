Grey's Anatomy's Axed Season Finale: New Clues Emerge About the (Literally) Explosive Episode That Never Aired

It appears that Grey’s Anatomy‘s ill-fated season finale was indeed going to be da bomb.

New details (and photos!) have emerged that all but confirm TVLine’s scoop that the ABC drama’s original Season 16 climax was going to center on a deadly explosion. Krista Vernoff, showrunner of both Grey’s and companion series Station 19, previously declined to comment on our intel, although the EP did confirm that viewers would likely be able to glean clues about the scrapped Grey’s finale in this season’s final episodes of Station 19.

She wasn’t kidding.

ABC has released the first details regarding Station 19‘s May 14 finale, which was initially slated to lead directly into the Grey’s finale, and it bears the title — wait for it — “Louder Than a Bomb.” The episode description goes on to reveal that members of Team 19 “work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation.”

Pac-North, of course, became a major set piece in Grey’s Season 16 after several of the show’s characters — including Justin Chambers’ dearly-departed Alex as well as James Pickens Jr.’s Richard, Kevin McKidd’s Owen and Kelly McCreary’s Maggie — began briefly working there after getting the heave-ho from Grey Sloan. But the latter three docs eventually returned to Grey Sloan after Catherine purchased Pac-North. Grey's Anatomy: Best of Season 16

It remains unclear whether the doctor that the firefighters attempt to “evacuate” ties in to the rumored — and now likely delayed — Grey’s cast departure at which we recently hinted. For what it’s worth, ABC’s press release touting the Station 19 finale confirmed at least four Grey’s crossovers in the episode (Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith, Caterina Scorsone’s Amelia, Kim Raver’s Teddy and Stefania Spampinato’s Carina). Meanwhile, official photos from the episode (including the one featured above) appear to indicate that Chandra Wilson’s Bailey and Jake Borelli’s Levi will also turn up in Station 19’s closer.

Grey’s, you’ll recall, was forced to shut down production in mid-March with four Season 16 episodes left to shoot. “We are disappointed that we don’t get to complete our storytelling this season,” Vernoff lamented at the time. Episode 1621 ended up serving as the show’s makeshift finale.