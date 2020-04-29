TV Ratings: The Conners Tops Tuesday Ahead of Its Season 2 Finale

In the latest TV ratings, The Conners‘ penultimate Season 2 episode delivered 6 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, holding steady versus its last fresh episode and topping Tuesday in the demo.

Continuing ABC’s night, Bless This Mess (4 mil/0.6), mixed-ish (2.8 mil/0.5) and black-ish (2.6 mil/0.5) each added eyeballs while steady in the demo. The freshman drama For Life (2.2 mil/0.5) ticked up a tenth in the demo.

THE CW | The Flash (1.21 mil/0.4; TVLine reader grade “A,” read recap) and Legends of Tomorrow (712K/0.2, read post mortem) were both steady in the demo, though the former drew its largest audience in seven episodes.

CBS | FBI: Most Wanted (7 mil/0.7) was steady, while an NCIS rerun delivered Tuesday’s largest audience (8.3 million).

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (4.2 mil/0.8) slipped to regular season lows.

