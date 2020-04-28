TV Ratings: Prodigal Son Gets No Finale Bump, Roswell Rises, 9-1-1 Tops Night

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s yet-to-be-renewed Prodigal Son wrapped its freshman run with 3.53 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, inching up to equal its best audience since Oct. 7 but flat in the demo. TVLine readers gave the season ender an average grade of “A+” (read post mortem).

Opening Fox’s night, 9-1-1 (6.58 mil/1.2, read post mortem and watch Connie Britton promo) held onto last week’s demo low, topping all of Monday in that measure. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (6.63 mil/0.9) was down sharply with its clip-show thingy, yet still eked out a nightly viewership win over 9-1-1. Songland (3.4 mil/0.6) in turn dropped.

THE CW | Whose Line (1.03 mil/0.2) was steady, while Roswell NM (783K/0.2) ticked up for the first time in a month.

ABC | The Bachelor: LTYH (2.9 mil/0.6) and The Baker and the Beauty (2.5 mil/0.5) were both steady in the demo.

