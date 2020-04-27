RELATED STORIES Prodigal Son Bosses Break Down the Finale's Killer Twist, Reveal Original Plan for Scrapped Season 1 Episodes

Connie Britton‘s long-awaited return to 9-1-1 is going to be off the rails.Last seen in May 2018, Britton’s character — former 9-1-1 dispatcher/heartbreaker Abby Clark — appears in a dramatic promo for the Fox procedural’s upcoming two-part season finale, and she’s found herself in a real pickle.

Speaking with TVLine back in January, showrunner Tim Minear said, “I do believe [Abby] has unfinished business [with Buck]. She promised she would come back and she never did. So there’s unfinished business for Abby, and definitely also for Buck. He’s kind of lost at sea right now. He’s still trying to figure out who he is, and his relationship with Abby started to redefine him. Once she left, he had to figure out who he was without her.”

We also spoke with Oliver Stark, Britton’s former love interest, about the long-awaited reunion. “So many people in that first season fell in love with the relationship between Buck and Abby, so she was really hard to replace,” he said. “And Buck has had so much growth since then. [Moving forward, it will be] about finding the right partner for him. A lot of people have different ideas about who that could be, whether they’re on the show already. I don’t know what [Abby’s return] means. I don’t know what that’s going to stir up. But it’s teasing at stuff, which is always fun.”

The two-part 9-1-1 finale airs Monday, May 4 and Monday, May 11 at 8/7c. Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Britton’s return, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.