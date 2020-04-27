TV Ratings: Zoey's Playlist, Good Girls Dip Opposite Idol Top 20, CBS Finales

With its penultimate freshman episode, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist this Sunday drew 1.7 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, dipping on both counts to hit and match series lows. Leading out of that, Good Girls (1.6 mil/0.3) similarly hit series lows.

Opening the Peacock’s night, Little Big Shots (3 mil/0.3) and The Wall (2.9 mil/0.4) each were down in the demo. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

CBS | God Friended Me‘s double-episode series finale did 6.4 mil and a 0.6 — marking its largest audience since Dec. 8 and matching its best rating since Jan. 12 — and then 6.1 mil/0.5; TVLine readers gave the sendoff an average grade of “A-“ (read post mortem Q&A). Airing an hour later, NCIS: Los Angeles closed Season 11 with 5.3 million viewers (veritably matching its series low) and a 0.5, down a tenth week-to-week; TVLine reader grade “A-.”

ABC | American Idol‘s at-home performances averaged 6.1 mil and a 1.0, improving on the “This Is Me” placeholder episodes and down just a tick from last season’s Top 20 solos (6.2 mil/1.1); read recap/vote for your Top 10. The Rookie (5 mil/0.7) ticked up.

THE CW | Batwoman returned from a five-week break to 668,000 total viewers (its second smallest audience yet) while steady in the demo with a 0.2; read most mortem.

FOX | The Simpsons (1.4 mil/0.5), Duncanville (972K/0.4), Bob’s Burgers (1.3 mil/0.5) and Family Guy (1.5 mil/0.6) each dropped some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

