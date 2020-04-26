HBO Max Streaming Service: Your Guide to the Upcoming Original Series

You’ve probably got plenty of TV shows on your “I should check that out!” list already… but HBO Max would like to add a few more.

As announced last week, WarnerMedia’s streaming service will officially launch on Wednesday, May 27. And though only a handful of series will be available when the service goes live — including the Anna Kendrick rom-com Love Life — HBO Max has dozens more projects in the pipeline, many of which will roll out later this spring and fall.

In case you need a reminder of what’s in the works, we’ve compiled the upcoming originals into the handy attached gallery, from new installments of Adventure Time to a fresh spin on Grease to the latest season of Search Party. (Note: Our gallery only includes HBO Max’s scripted offerings, though the service has plenty of unscripted shows in development, as well. Two of those — the kids crafting series Craftopia and the voguing competition show Legendary — will be available on launch day.)

HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month, though current HBO subscribers with select cable providers (along with HBO Now subscribers) will have immediate access to the service at no additional cost. HBO Max: Guide to Upcoming Shows

In addition to its originals, the service will feature a robust selection of library content, housing all episodes of Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Pretty Little Liars, as well as all of HBO’s programming. HBO Max will also serve as the streaming home for all new CW dramas produced by Warner Bros., beginning with Batwoman and Katy Keene, which will drop on the streamer after they have concluded their freshman seasons. Season 2 of Doom Patrol, meanwhile, will simultaneously stream on both HBO Max and DC Universe.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see the current lineup of HBO Max offerings