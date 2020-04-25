The Masked Singer: New Clues About Night Angel, Astronaut and More

And then there were six.

Only a half dozen competitors remain on The Masked Singer, and this coming Wednesday’s “Battle of the Sixes” (Fox, 8/7c) is shaping up to be quite the showdown. We predict yelling, crying and cursing… oh wait, that’s just because Masterchef‘s Gordon Ramsay is going to join the judges’ panel as a guest. Our bad.

The previous episode ended with the ejection of Banana, who turned out to be Poison frontman/Celebrity Apprentice Season 3 winner Bret Michaels. (Read a full recap here, and see what Michaels had to say about the show’s eerie timing here.)

Now, before Episode 13 comes along on Wednesday, it’s time to turn our collective attention to the remaining contestants. Your ultimate goal: Guess who’s beneath those costumes before they’re sent home from the show.

