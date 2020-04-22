Ratings: Empire Rises With Makeshift Series Finale, Earns Reader Grade of 'C'

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s Empire ended its six-season run with 2.94 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking up 9 percent and a tenth to its best numbers since early and mid-October, respectively.

TVLine readers gave the ersatz series ender an average grade of “C” (read post mortem).

Leading into Tuesday’s faux-nale, Empire‘s farewell run — which was announced last May — was averaging 2.6 million viewers and a 0.73 rating, down a full 40 percent in both measures from Season 5, which aired on Wednesdays. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Even so, a meaningful part of the primetime sudser’s legacy will forever be its astonishing freshman run, during which its audience grew every… single… week, from 9.9 million to 16.7 million viewers total viewers, while its demo rating also steadily swelled (only dipping once) from a 3.8 to a 6-point-frickin’-5.

Fox and Empire‘s producers are hopeful that they can return to shoot the OG series finale once it’s safe to do so.

Elsewhere on Tuesday….

CBS | The Grammy Salute to Prince (6.5 mil/1.0) led the night in the demo and delivered the franchise’s best numbers since its April 2017 salute to the Bee-Gees. Opening the Eye’s night, an NCIS rerun delivered Tuesday’s largest audience: 7.7 million.

THE CW | The Flash (1.11 mil/0.4, read recap) and Legends of Tomorrow (665K/0.2) returned steady in the demo, while each dropping just a handful of viewers.

ABC | Leading out of sitcom reruns, For Life (1.97 mil/0.4) hit and tied series lows.

