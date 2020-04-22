TVLine Items: A Female-Led Star Wars Series, Fox Casts Casual Star and More

Disney+ continues to expand its Star Wars galaxy: The streaming service is developing a female-led Star Wars series from Russian Doll co-creator/showrunner Leslye Headland, sources tell our sister site Variety.

No plot details are currently available about the potential show, which will take place in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than the other franchise projects. Headland will pen the series and serve as showrunner.

The news comes just one day after it was reported that pre-production on Season 3 of The Mandolarian is already underway, even though it hasn’t been formally renewed by the streamer.

* Tommy Dewey (Casual, The Mindy Project) will play husband to Eliza Coupe in the Fox comedy pilot Pivoting, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Dorian Missick (Luke Cage, For Life) will guest-star on wife Simone Missick’s CBS drama All Rise, per Deadline. As DJ Tailwind, he will serve as the show’s guide through the deserted streets of Los Angeles in the virtually produced, pandemic-themed episode airing Monday, May 4.

* Netflix renewed the L.A.-set real estate reality series Selling Sunset for Season 2, which will premiere Friday, May 22.

* History will air Grant, a six-hour miniseries about general and president Ulysses S. Grant, over three consecutive night beginning Monday, May 25 at 9/8c. Watch a trailer for the program, which counts Leonardo DiCaprio among its executive producers:

