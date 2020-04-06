All Rise to Shoot Pandemic Episode Using FaceTime, Zoom — Cast Will Record Footage From Inside Homes

CBS’ freshman drama All Rise is returning to production — virtually — for a timely episode that “reflects the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, and its impact on the criminal justice system.”

As part of the episode, which will air Monday, May 4 and be comprised of footage recorded by each series regular within their homes, Judge Lola Carmichael (played by Simone Missick) will virtually preside over a bench trial.

Written and inspired by current events, the episode will be produced using FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom and other available social media and online technology. Coronavirus Interrupts TV: Which Seasons Will Be Shortened?

“It’s a unique chance for our All Rise family to band together – in our different homes, even cities – to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community,” executive producer Greg Spottiswood said in a statement.

Virtual footage will be shot in each of the series regular’s homes, using VFX to create the necessary backgrounds. In addition, a cinematographer operating solo from a vehicle will capture exterior footage that reflects the desolate environment that currently exists on the streets and in the neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The entire episode will be shot abiding by social distancing rules and technologies taking place in the world as it exists now.

The synopsis for the episode follows below:

After debating the merits of continuing their work during this time, Judge Benner (played by Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Lola to preside over a virtual trial that involves a dispute between brothers and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the defendant, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A.’s office, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola’s “court.” Elsewhere, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees court from afar and struggles to learn how to cook; and Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new side hustle as a food delivery driver. Also, Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily’s relationship is taxed by separation, and germaphobe and type-A Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles) contends with the new world (dis)order.

Are you curious to watch All Rise‘s made-for-pandemic hour?