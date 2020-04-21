TV Ratings: Baker and Beauty Steady in Week 2, 9-1-1 Slips to Season Low

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty cooked up 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, adding a few eyeballs to its premiere while steady in the demo. Opening ABC’s night, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (2.9 mil/0.6) dipped from its soft debut.

NBC | The Voice (9.1 mil/1.4, read recap) dipped but still led Monday in both measures. Songland (4.4 mil/0.8) was steady.

FOX | 9-1-1 (6.6 mil/1.2, read post mortem) slipped 13 and 20 percent, hitting a season low in the demo. Prodigal Son (3.4 mil/0.7) returned steady.

THE CW | Whose Line (1 mil/0.2) and Roswell NM (686K/0.1, read triangle post mortem) were both steady.

