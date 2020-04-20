Roswell, New Mexico Star Breaks Down the 'Beautiful Culmination' of Maria, Michael and Alex's Love Triangle

RELATED STORIES Legends Takes on Star Trek, Friends and College Party Movies in New Trailer

Monday’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico was brought to you by the number three.

While the eventful hour left us with much to discuss, from Max and Liz re-doing their courtship to Isobel dirty dancing with Kyle at a gay bar, there’s one particular moment that truly took us by surprise — Alex, Michael and Maria’s threesome. Fortunately, Heather Hemmens was on hand to talk us through it:

TVLINE | This feels like a weird thing to say, but this made me want to stand up and cheer. I’ve always wondered why more TV love triangles don’t end in threesomes.

[Laughs] I know, right? Just try it!

TVLINE | How was this development presented to you?

I was informed about the threesome before the scripts even went out. I spoke with [executive producer Carina Adly MacKenzie] about how it was going to happen, because she wanted to make sure I was comfortable with the storyline. When I read it, I gave her my feedback, which was, “Holy crap, yes! Let’s do it.” After reading it and really understanding it, I just thought, “This is what the audience deserves.”

TVLINE | And it was tastefully done, I thought.

I thought so, too. Sometimes when you hear about a threesome, you think, “Whoa, are we staying on brand here?” But I read it and thought it totally made sense. All you even see is a little bit of kissing. It’s intimate and emotional, and it’s Maria’s choice. It’s more about the love in the scene than the love making. That’s what made it a story worth telling.

TVLINE | When she said she just wanted everyone to be safe, I felt that.

Right? They’ve been through this horrible experience together, and it’s human nature to want to be close to your best friends and to be comforted. She wants them to know that no matter what happens, she loves them both. No matter what decisions were made that night, they were going to keep loving each other. It’s such a beautiful culmination of the drama between these three.

TVLINE | Michael asked Alex if he thought they crossed a line. How do you think Maria feels?

I think she’s cool with her decision. She wanted some answers, so subconsciously there was an emotional comfort she needed. But she also had a little bit of an agenda. She needed some decisions made about the status of their relationships, so she thought, “Let’s throw everything against the wall and see where it lands.” I think she was just wondering if they made any progress on that front. She said it was OK for their feelings to be out in the open, but let’s just voice them for what they are. As we saw, Michael stepped up and was like, “No, I still love you and I’m with you.” Secretly, that’s what Maria was hoping for. By suggesting a threesome, she’s was basically telling Michael, “Make your choice… and I hope it’s me.”

TVLINE | Meanwhile, this whole situation was only one part of the episode. When Maria was running from Travis towards that cornfield, I felt like I was watching a horror movie.

We kept saying that when we were filming the episode. It was so fun. It was definitely like a mini horror/slasher film. We got to do all the things in this episode, including being chased by an axe murderer. All the creepy, eerie things that came with Travis’ farm made me want to go do a horror film.

TVLINE | And David Anders (as Travis) must have been so much fun to work with.

He was hilarious, but also such a powerful actor. We’d be joking around on set in between takes, but when got into character and started chasing me, I was scared. He really brought it. He was very fun to play with.

TVLINE | Generally speaking, how glad are you that Maria is finally in the know?

It’s so exciting! I really get to rock and roll this season with all the revelations that Maria is having. There’s always something new that she’s discovering, either emotionally or about her psychic past.

TVLINE | What are you excited for us to see from Maria this season?

I’m excited for people to see her go on her own journey, instead of just worrying about what Liz is up to. You’ll see her grapple with things that are important to her in her life. I’m happy that she’s part of the Scooby Gang and is ready to take on all the mysteries that come with Roswell — plus finding out her own history in that town, which is really important to the rest of the season.

Your thoughts on Roswell‘s solution to the Maria/Michael/Alex love triangle? Drop ’em in a comment below.