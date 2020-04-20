TV Ratings: Simpsons, CBS Dramas Dip; 60 Minutes Tops Idol for Sunday Win

RELATED STORIES Why We're Over Survivor's Chaotic Tribal Council Whispering

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s The Simpsons delivered 1.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking down from its last fresh outing to mark its second-smallest audience ever (besting only last season’s finale) and match its series low in the demo.

Leading out of that, Duncanville (1.1 mil/0.4), Bob’s Burgers (1.4 mil/0.5) and Family Guy (1.6 mil/0.6) were all steady.

Elsewhere….

CBS | God Friended Me (6.1 mil/0.5), NCIS: Los Angeles (6.7 mil/0.6) and the NCIS: New Orleans finale (6.3 mil/0.5) all dipped in the demo, with the latter matching its season low. Opening the Eye’s night, 60 Minutes led Sunday in both viewers (9.6 mil) and in the demo (0.9).

ABC | American Idol (5.5 mil/0.8) slipped to new series lows, losing the Sunday demo win to 60 Minutes.

NBC | Little Big Shots (2.8 mil/0.4) ticked up in the demo, while The Wall (3.3 mil/0.5), Zoey’s Playlist (2 mil/0.4) and Good Girls (1.7 mil/0.4) were all steady — though Good Girls hit a new audience low.

NEXT SUNDAY: Batwoman resumes Season 1, God Friended Me presents its two-hour series finale, and NCIS: Los Angeles airs its season finale (with returning guest star Catherine Bell).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

