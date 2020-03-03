NCIS: Los Angeles: Catherine Bell Suits Back Up as JAG's Mac — Get Details

RELATED STORIES Does NCIS: LA Have One of TV's Best, Deepest Benches of Recurring Players?

Mac is back — again — when Catherine Bell reprises her JAG role this spring on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles.

“After 15 years I am putting the Marines uniform back on for another exciting episode of NCIS: LA!,” Bell shared on Instagram. “Mac is back!”

Bell first crossed Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie over to NCIS: LA for the CBS drama’s Season 10 finale last May, alongside JAG co-star David James Elliot (as Harmon “Harm” Rabb Jr.). The two then went on to also guest-star in this season’s opener, as the off-and-on lovers’ storyline wrapped with some weighty questions left dangling.

“It’s been nine years [since we saw each other], Harm…. Why?” Mac asked Harm of their broken engagement. “We never gave it a shot, a real try, because we were scared to,” she suggested. Harm in turn later asked his ex, “Mac, what are we doing…?” “I don’t know,” she answered. “But we’re way past letting fate decide.”

TVLine has exclusively learned that Bell’s next guest spot will air Sunday, April 19, when Mac (and Mac alone) asks Hetty’s NCIS team for help with a sensitive, ripped-from-the-headlines-ish case in which two SEALs have come forward to claim that their chief murdered an unarmed Taliban prisoner.

