Party of Five Cancelled at Freeform

Freeform is cancelling the Acosta family’s Party of Five reservation, opting not to renew the immigration-themed reboot for Season 2, TVLine has confirmed.

Party of Five premiered in early January to 442,000 total viewers and a 0.21 demo rating, then pretty steadily declined over its entire 10-episode run, with its finale drawing 143,000 viewers and a (wait for it) 0.05 demo rating.

While the original series centered around five orphaned siblings, the new iteration — from original creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser — followed the five Acosta children after their parents were detained by ICE and deported to Mexico. The four older siblings were portrayed by Brandon Larracuente (13 Reasons Why), Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.), Niko Guardado (The Goldbergs) and Elle Paris Legaspi (Vida). Bruno Bichir (Absentia, Narcos) and Fernanda Urrejola (Narcos: Mexico) played the Acosta parents, Javier and Gloria.

In the Season 1 finale, which aired March 4, the Acosta family went through a big shakeup: Javier and Gloria agreed to their youngest daughter Val’s request to let her and baby brother Rafa stay in Mexico with them. With Val and Rafa no longer in his care, and teens Beto and Lucia practically being adults, guardian Emilio set off on a cross-country road trip with Rafa’s nanny Natalia to the songwriting competition they entered. (The two also finally acted on their feelings for each other.) Elsewhere, Lucia, had sex with a boy while struggling with her sexuality, and Beto’s girlfriend Ella announced that she wanted to try for emancipation.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the cancellation.

