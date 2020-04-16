Siren's Baby Mermaid Arrives in Chaotic Sneak Peek — But 'Something's Wrong'

RELATED STORIES Siren Returns for Season 3: Eline Powell 'Welled Up' When She Saw Ryn's Baby

Small-screen deliveries rarely go smoothly, and that apparently goes double for baby mermaids.

Tonight’s episode of Siren (Freeform, 9/8c) welcomes the next generation of mer-people into the world with the arrival of Ryn’s baby, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the momentous occasion.

Per the episode’s official synopsis, “Ben and Maddie help Ryn guide her surrogate though a life-threatening delivery, Helen and Xander deliver a hybrid corpse to Beth at The Ranch, and Xander faces danger on the high seas during a ride-along with the Bristol Cove water patrol.”

Speaking with TVLine earlier this month, series star Eline Powell admitted that she “welled up a little bit” the first time she saw Ryn’a baby fully rendered in Siren‘s Season 3 trailer. “In those underwater scenes, I have to imagine that the baby is there. I had no idea what it was going to look like, but as you can see by my smile, I played it off like it was going to be a beauty. Then I finally saw it in the trailer, and they did such a marvelous job! It looks so perfect. Even the tiny little webbed hands get me going.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at the arrival of Ryn’s mer-baby, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.