Siren Returns for Season 3: Eline Powell 'Welled Up' When She Saw Ryn's Baby

We hope Baby Shark enjoyed its 15 minutes of fame, because it’s about to be blown out of the water. Say hello… to Baby Mermaid. Freeform’s deep-sea drama Siren returns for its third season tonight (9/8c), expanding the mermaids’ mysterious world, as well as Ryn’s personal family tree.

“To be honest, I welled up a little bit,” star Eline Powell tells TVLine of the first time she saw Ryn’s baby fully rendered in the show’s Season 3 trailer. “In those underwater scenes, I have to imagine that the baby is there. I had no idea what it was going to look like, but as you can see by my smile, I played it off like it was going to be a beauty. Then I finally saw it in the trailer, and they did such a marvelous job! It looks so perfect. Even the tiny little webbed hands get me going. You know, babies’ hands and all that stuff. For me, it’s a highlight of the show have a mini Ryn swimming around.”

Though Ryn’s baby — which is currently growing in Meredith’s uterus — doesn’t show up in tonight’s two-part premiere, rest assured, it’ll be swimming along later this season. In the meantime, you can enjoy some time with the mer-babe below:

As for how Ryn will adapt to motherhood, Powell isn’t worried. “Motherhood will be a primal instinct for Ryn,” she reminds us. “That box is ticked. But the circumstances in which she becomes a mother are perhaps a bit more unconventional, so the challenge really lies there. How does she raise a child when she lives in two worlds? How do you balance the two? That will be interesting.”

Speaking of interesting challenges, a dangerous troublemaker arrives in Bristol Cove this season — a powerful, cunning mermaid named Tia (played by new series regular Tiffany Lonsdale) whose plans for the human world don’t align with Ryn’s.

“The set-up for [Ryn and Tia’s] relationship is very interesting,” Powell says. “This character has a good reason and a good philosophy behind her actions. But a lot of people have good intentions, it depends on how you act on them. Tia is also incredibly advanced. She’s been with humans for many years, so she speaks fluently and doesn’t have any mermaid mannerisms.” (In other words, she’s trouble.)

Hit PLAY on Siren’s Season 3 trailer below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.