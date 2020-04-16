Brandon Micheal Hall Breaks Silence on God Friended Me Cancellation, Says CBS Axing Was 'Out of Our Control'

RELATED STORIES MacGyver Meets His Young Mom (and Thomas Edison!) in Trippy Sneak Peek

After “having a couple days to stew” on God Friended Me‘s cancellation, the CBS’ drama’s leading man, Brandon Micheal Hall, is breaking his silence about the show’s demise.

In a live Instagram Q&A with fans on Thursday, the actor maintained that CBS’ decision earlier this week to end the series with Season 2 was “completely out of our control” and “a hard pill to swallow.” But after “swallowing the pill a couple of days ago, I was able to reflect… about the time spent the past two years working on this show, and… I’m [so] grateful.

“There’s something to be said for an artist to be able to wake up every single day and work with a group of people who you can honestly call your family,” Hall continued. “The hardest thing is knowing I’m not going to be able to… work with them [every day].”

Hall also expressed his appreciation to the fans for being “so receptive” to a series “about a black atheist finding his way, [and] not through religion but through spirituality. I’m grateful to have been able to share this piece of art with each and every one of you.”

In announcing God Friend Me‘s cancellation on Tuesday, execs at CBS and Warner Bros. Television said they were “extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons,” adding, “We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode.”

Hall’s comments come a day after co-star Violett Beane shared her own cancellation reaction on social media.

God Friended Me‘s two-hour series finale will air Sunday, April 26 at 8/7c.