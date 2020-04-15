God Friended Me Star Expresses 'Sadness' in Wake of Cancellation

RELATED STORIES Survivor: Winners at War Recap: Who's Ready for Some Love?

God Friended Me star Violett Beane is lamenting the end of “The God Squad.”

A day after CBS announced that the feel-good drama’s current second season would be its last, the actress took to Instagram to express both sorrow and gratitude. Prefacing her statement with, “Disclaimer: Sadness,” Beane confirmed, “Unfortunately this is the end of the road for the God Squad. We found out yesterday that our show would not be continuing for a third season.”

The Flash alum added that she’s been “humbled” by the outpouring of support from fans “throughout these last two years” about “how much these stories have impacted your lives and helped you through some tough times. That’s all any of us could’ve hoped for.”

In announcing the show’s cancellation on Tuesday, CBS and Warner Bros. Television hinted that the two-hour series finale on Sunday, April 26 will bring “a satisfying conclusion to Miles’ journey in search of the God Account.”

Read Beane’s complete message below: