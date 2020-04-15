God Friended Me Star Expresses 'Sadness' in Wake of Cancellation

God Friended Me star Violett Beane is lamenting the end of “The God Squad.”
A day after CBS announced that the feel-good drama’s current second season would be its last, the actress took to Instagram to express both sorrow and gratitude. Prefacing her statement with, “Disclaimer: Sadness,” Beane confirmed, “Unfortunately this is the end of the road for the God Squad. We found out yesterday that our show would not be continuing for a third season.”
The Flash alum added that she’s been “humbled” by the outpouring of support from fans “throughout these last two years” about “how much these stories have impacted your lives and helped you through some tough times. That’s all any of us could’ve hoped for.”
In announcing the show’s cancellation on Tuesday, CBS and Warner Bros. Television hinted that the two-hour series finale on Sunday, April 26 will bring “a satisfying conclusion to Miles’ journey in search of the God Account.”
Read Beane’s complete message below:
Disclaimer: SADNESS :( Unfortunately this is the end of the road for the god squad. We found out yesterday that our show will not be continuing for a third season. I’ve been so humbled by all of the messages I’ve received from all of you throughout these last two years, about how much these stories have impacted your lives and helped you through some tough times. That’s all any of us could’ve hoped for and I’m glad we were able to give you that for the two years that we did. Thank you @wynbrandt1 @stevenlilien @msiega @gberlanti @sarahsowitty for believing in these stories and for believing in me, I’m so happy I got to be a part of this world for the last two years. @brandonmichealhall @canttakeadamnpicture @javicia and Joe. I mean the times we’ve had! I love you all so much, I’m proud of the work you all have done, and cannot wait to see what you conquer next ♥️