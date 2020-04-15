Ratings: NCIS' Early Finale Tops Night, While New Amsterdam's Hits Highs

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ NCIS wrapped its season — four episodes early — with 13.2 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, ticking down from its last fresh episode yet leading Tuesday in both measures and matching its second-best numbers of Season 17.

TVLine readers gave the powerful hour an average grade of “A+” (read post mortem). 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of that, a double pump of FBI: Most Wanted did 9 mil/0.9 (its second-best numbers of the season) and then 7.3 mil/0.8.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (5 mil/1.0) dipped. New Amsterdam scrubbed out early with 5.9 mil and a 1.0 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B+”), hitting and tying season highs (read post mortem)

FOX | Leading out of a Masked Singer rerun, Empire (2.7 mil/0.7) was steady with its penultimate episode.

ABC | The Conners (6 mil/1.0) was steady, while Bless This Mess (3.6 mil/0.6), mixed-ish (2.6 mil/0.5), black-ish (2.3 mil/0.5) and For Life (2.2 mil/0.5) all dipped.

