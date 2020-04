The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of April 12

RELATED STORIES Free Streaming Options: Revisit Classic TV Sitcoms, Beloved Dramas and One-and-Done Favorites — at No Cost!

Free Streaming Options: Revisit Classic TV Sitcoms, Beloved Dramas and One-and-Done Favorites — at No Cost! What's New on Netflix in April

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 20 series debuts (including Julian Fellowes’ Belgravia and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Run), 11 season premieres (including Bosch, Killing Eve and RHOBH) and five makeshift finales (including New Amsterdam and the #OneChicago trifecta). All times are Eastern.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

8 pm Biography: Dolly Parton special (A&E)

9 pm Belgravia series premiere (Epix)

9 pm Killing Eve Season 3 premiere (AMC/BBC America)

10 pm Baptiste series premiere (PBS)

10 pm Black Monday midseason finale (Showtime)

10 pm Insecure Season 4 premiere (HBO)

10 pm This Is Stand-Up documentary premiere (Comedy Central)

10 pm Willie Nelson: American Outlaw special (A&E)

10:35 pm Run series premiere (HBO)

12:16 am Ride With Norman Reedus Season 4 finale (AMC)

MONDAY, APRIL 13

3 am 50 States of Fright series premiere (Quibi)

3 am #FreeRayShawn series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Agua Donkeys series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Elba vs. Block series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Fight Like a Girl series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Let’s Roll With Tony Greenhand series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Paradise Lost series premiere (Spectrum; all episodes)

3 am The Stranger series premiere (Quibi)

8 pm The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart series premiere (ABC)

8 pm Biography: Kenny Rogers special (A&E)

9 pm TMZ Investigates: Tiger King – What Really Went Down? special (Fox)

10 pm American Dad Season 15 premiere (TBS)

10 pm The Baker and the Beauty series premiere (ABC)

10 pm Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend special (A&E)

10 pm Songland Season 2 premiere (NBC)

11 pm Briarpatch Season 1 finale (USA Network)

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

3 am Chris D’Elia: No Pain comedy special premiere (Netflix)

7 pm Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate special (HBO)

8 pm Deadliest Catch Season 16 premiere (Discovery)

9 pm New Amsterdam (ersatz) Season 2 finale (NBC; special time)

10 pm Deadliest Catch: Bloodline series premiere (Discovery; special time)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

3 am The Innocence Files docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Mrs. America limited series premiere (Hulu; first three episodes)

3 am Outer Banks series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Chicago Med (ersatz) Season 5 finale (NBC)

8 pm The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 premiere (Bravo)

9 pm American Housewife time slot premiere (ABC)

9 pm Chicago Fire Season 8 (ersatz) finale (NBC)

9 pm LEGO Masters Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm Nancy Drew Season 1 (ersatz) finale (The CW)

9:30 pm Single Parents returns (ABC)

10 pm Chicago P.D. Season 7 (ersatz) finale (NBC)

10 pm Twenties Season 1 finale (BET)

10 pm What We Do In the Shadows Season 2 premiere (FX; two episodes)

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

3 am Devs limited series finale (Hulu)

3 am Fauda Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm In the Dark Season 2 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Station 19 time slot premiere (ABC)

9:30 pm Indebted Season 1 finale (NBC)

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

3 am #blackAF series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Bosch Season 6 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Here We Are: Notes For Living on Planet Earth short film premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Home series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am The Last Kids on Earth Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Shop Class Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am Too Hot to Handle series premiere (Netflix)

10 pm Strike Back series finale (Cinemax)

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

8 pm One World: Together at Home fundraiser, hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel (ABC, CBS & NBC)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.