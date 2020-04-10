Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Wife Hilarie Burton to Host AMC's Chatty Friday Night In From Isolation

Of all people, The Walking Dead’s Negan is going to bring us together in this time of social distancing. AMC announced Friday that the reformed villain’s portrayer, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and wife Hilarie Burton (One Tree Hill) are hosting a new series, Friday Night In With the Morgans, premiering Friday, April 17, at 10/9c.

In each episode, the couple, tucked away safely at their Mischief Farm in upstate New York, will steer conversations via video-chat about how they and their guests are coping with and helping out during this strange period of life in isolation. Among those shooting the breeze will be Walking Dead cast members past (Sarah Wayne Callies) and present (Christian Serratos), actor-director Mark Duplass (HBO’s Room 104) and Morgan’s Supernatural pals Jensen and Danneel Ackles, who actually introduced the Morgans to one another.

“We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honored to create this comforting space with them,” the marrieds said in a statement. “We look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we’ve gotten to know over the years.”

For AMC’s part, “we loved the idea of experimenting” with the couple, said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “And this really will be an experiment — it’s the antidote to the overly rehearsed, overly manicured glimpse into somebody’s perfect life… Ultimately, it’s a shot at some raw and real entertainment that will uplift and connect with our audiences.”

Click on the key art above to see it full size. Then hit the comments: Will you spend a Fright Night In with the Morgans?