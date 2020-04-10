Amy Schumer Learns to Cook During Quarantine in New Food Network Show

RELATED STORIES Amy Schumer HBO Max Documentary to Chronicle Her Life on Tour Amidst 'Extraordinarily Difficult' Pregnancy

You will soon get to see what’s inside Amy Schumer‘s fridge. The comedian is set to front Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, an eight-episode series for Food Network in which she and her husband, professional chef Chris Fischer, prepare meals while isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each half-hour installment, which Schumer and Fischer will shoot themselves, will find Fischer handling most of the cooking, while Schumer mixes cocktails. The show is expected to premiere this spring.

“Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions – for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating,” Schumer in a statement to our sister site Variety. “With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us: The Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations.”

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook is the comedian’s third TV project in development. It was previously reported that HBO Max had picked up Expecting Amy, a documentary that follows the comedian as she navigates “an extraordinarily difficult pregnancy while touring to prepare for a stand-up special.” She is also set to executive-produce, write, direct and star in the Hulu comedy series Love, Beth.

Does the idea of an Amy Schumer cooking show pique your interest? Hit the comments with your reactions.