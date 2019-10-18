Amy Schumer HBO Max Documentary to Chronicle Her Life on Tour Amidst 'Extraordinarily Difficult' Pregnancy

RELATED STORIES Grease: Rydell High Musical Spinoff Series Ordered at HBO Max

Grease: Rydell High Musical Spinoff Series Ordered at HBO Max Search Party Moves to HBO Max From TBS -- And Gets Season 4 Renewal

Amy Schumer‘s next big project will be birthed at HBO Max. The streaming service has picked up Expecting Amy, a documentary that follows the comedian as she navigates “an extraordinarily difficult pregnancy while touring to prepare for a stand-up special,” TVLine has learned. The project is being produced by Schumer and edited by Alexander Hammer (Beyoncé’s Homecoming).

Per the official synopsis, “From hospitalizations to going out in front of a crowd of thousands, to quiet moments at home with her family, Schumer shares it all. Beginning the day she found out she was pregnant, through the birth of her child, she showcases her incredible journey on the road, revealing just how challenging it can be working night after night, week after week, with no regrets or excuses. Expecting Amy offers a hilarious and raw 360 degree look at this new stage of her life. With her family and colleagues along for the ride to support her and keep her sane and balanced, she does it all with perseverance, heart and the priceless sense of humor she’s known for.”

“Amy Schumer is an inspiration and this project is such an honest look at her experience being on the road while preparing for her special,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said in a statement. “Her willingness to showcase her immense vulnerability, during the most challenging time in her life, is both empowering and hilarious.”

Added Schumer, “Women are warriors, every one of us. And I hope sharing my story brings more awareness to the challenges of pregnancy and childbirth.”

HBO Max is set to launch in the spring of 2020.