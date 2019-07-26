Amy Schumer Returning to TV With Hulu Comedy Series Love, Beth

RELATED STORIES Runaways Season 3, Abigail Spencer's Revenge Drama and Kat Dennings' Dollface Get Hulu Premiere Dates

Runaways Season 3, Abigail Spencer's Revenge Drama and Kat Dennings' Dollface Get Hulu Premiere Dates Mahershala Ali to Guest on Hulu's Ramy

Amy Schumer is going inside Hulu. As part of a newly minted first-look deal with the streaming service, Schumer will executive-produce, write, direct and star in the new comedy series Love, Beth, Hulu announced Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Few other details are known about the 10-episode, half-hour comedy, which is expected to premiere in late 2020. Additional executive producers include Kim Caramele, Kevin Kane and Endeavor Content.

The character of Beth marks Schumer’s first starring role on the small screen since the fourth season of Inside Amy Schumer wrapped on Comedy Central in June 2016. For what it’s worth, the Emmy Award-winning sketch comedy show was never officially canceled; as Schumer explained in a series of tweets, it’s merely on hiatus “for the foreseeable future.”

In the meantime, however, Schumer has made guest appearances on Fox’s The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, as well as HBO’s Crashing. She’s also a 2019 Emmy nominee for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for her Netflix comedy special Growing.

Love, Beth joins a growing slate of comedies at Hulu, one that currently includes Shrill (starring Aidy Bryant), PEN15 (starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle), Ramy (starring Ramy Youssef) and Future Man (starring Josh Hutcherson and Eliza Coupe).

Do you see yourself falling in love with Schumer’s Beth? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the comedian’s return to TV below.