The Masked Singer to Get Aftershow

Your prayers to the Night Angel have been answered: Fox’s Wednesday-night lineup will now contain even more Masked Singer content.

Nick Cannon will host After the Mask, a post-episode series that will air directly after the wacky reality show on Wednesday, April 22, April 29, May 6 and May 13 — all at 9/8c. Cannon will appear on what Fox is calling a “virtual stage” (possible interpretation: fancy Zoom background?) and will chat remotely with “major celebrity guests” from wherever they are spending their quarantines. Discussion, naturally, will center on the outcome of that night’s Masked Singer episode.

The Season 3 finale, which will feature the unmasking of the last three celebs left in the running, is scheduled to air Wednesday, May 27, at 8 pm. After the events of week’s Super Nine, Banana, Turtle, Kangaroo, Kitty, Frog, Night Angel, Rhino and Astronaut remain in the competition to battle their way to Golden Mask dominance — though another singer will be booted in the final moments of tonight’s episode, which gets underway at 8 pm.

As previously announced, The Masked Singer will air its first-ever sing-along special on Wednesday, April 15 at 8 pm, with a round-up of Season 3’s best performances so far with the lyrics shown on-screen, so you can croon along as you watch.