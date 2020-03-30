The Masked Singer Reveals Season Finale Date, Super Nine Sneak Peek

The Masked Singer is entering the homestretch — and soon, you’ll be able to play along at home, too.

Fox’s singing competition returns this Wednesday, April 1 at 8/7c with a special two-hour episode that unveils the “Super Nine,” aka Season 3’s nine finalists from all three qualifying groups. In the above sneak peek, the Super Nine — including Banana, Frog, Astronaut and more — team up for a group rendition of the Jackson 5 classic “ABC,” only with Masked Singer-themed lyrics: “We must sing for that masked trophy, yeah!”

And take note of those captions at the bottom: The Masked Singer will be offering up its first-ever sing-along special on Wednesday, April 15 at 8 pm, with a round-up of Season 3’s best performances so far with the lyrics shown on-screen, so you can croon along as you watch.

Plus, the Season 3 finale, with the top three singing celebs getting unmasked, is now set to air Wednesday, May 27 at 8 pm, Fox confirms. Got a pretty good idea who’s hiding under those masks? Check out our latest Season 3 guesses in the attached gallery, with all relevant clues included, and see if we’re on the same page.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at the Super Nine, and then hit the comments and tell us: Who’s your favorite Season 3 contestant? And who’s the celeb underneath that mask?