Doogie Howser: Female-Led Reboot From HIMYM EP in Works at Disney+

Disney+ wants in on television’s reboot craze, stat.

The streamer is reportedly developing a new version of the 1989-93 medical dramedy Doogie Howser, M.D., which will put a female character at the center of the story.

Tentatively titled Doogie Kealoaha, M.D., the potential series will focus on a half-Asian, half-white 16-year-old girl who works as a doctor in Hawaii. Kourtney Kang, who served as a producer on How I Met Your Mother throughout its nine-season run, will write and executive-produce.

The original Doogie Howser — which ran for four seasons on ABC — starred Neil Patrick Harris as the titular prodigy, a teenage physician who tried to balance the challenges of practicing medicine with the day-to-day struggles of adolescence. The main cast also included Max Casella, James B. Sikking, Belinda Montgomery, Lisa Dean Ryan and Lawrence Pressman. (According to our sister site Variety, Harris is not currently attached to the project.)

Disney’s reboot also has a behind-the-scenes connection to the original series: Dayna and Jesse Bochco — the wife and son of Steven Bochco, who co-created Doogie Howser — will serve as executive producers on the new series.

Doogie Kealoha is among several reboots that Disney+ has in the works, along with a series adaptation of Turner & Hooch and a new take on the Mighty Ducks film trilogy.

