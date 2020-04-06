TV Ratings: The Rookie Cops Largest Audience Ever, Good Girls Ties Lows

ABC’s The Rookie this Sunday hit a high note, rising 13 percent to its largest audience ever (5.9 million total viewers) while holding steady in the demo to match its season high (0.8).

Opening ABC’s night, AFV (6.2 mil/1.0) and American Idol (6.9 mil/1.2, read recap) each ticked down in the demo, though the latter still led the night in that measure.

Elsewhere….

CBS | ACM Presents: Our Country (7.7 mil/1.0) delivered Sunday’s biggest audience for entertainment programming, while a Garth & Trisha rerun did 4.7 mil/0.7.

NBC | Little Big Shots (3.1 mil/0.4), The Wall (3.1 mil/0.5) and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (2 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo, with the latter hitting a five-week audience high. Good Girls, however, ticked down to match series lows (1.8 mil/0.4, read recap).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

