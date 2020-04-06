Duncanville Renewed for Season 2

Fox is booking a return trip to Duncanville. The animated comedy, co-created by and starring Amy Poehler, has been picked up for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Duncanville marks the second freshman comedy to be renewed at the broadcast network, following fellow animated rookie Bless the Harts, which secured a Season 2 order back in October.

The series — created by Poehler, along with Mike and Julie Scully (The Simpsons) — features a stacked voice cast. In addition to Poehler (who voices Duncan and his mother Annie), the ensemble includes Ty Burrell (Modern Family) as Duncan’s dad Jack, Riki Lindhome (Another Period) as Duncan’s politically active sister Kimberly, Joy Osmanski (Santa Clarita Diet) as Duncan’s baby sister Jing, Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) as Mia, Wiz Khalifa (Dickinson) as Mr. Mitch, Betsy Sodaro (Disjointed) as Bex, Yassir Lester (Black Monday) as Yangzi and Zach Cherry (YOU) as Wolf.

“Duncanville is another great addition to our Sunday Animation Domination block,” Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “Amy, Mike and Julie have been fantastic partners, as have the teams at 20th and Universal Television. Our thanks also go out to the entire voice cast, including Ty, Ricki, Betsy, Yassir, Zach, Joy, Rashida and Wiz. Duncan may be an average teen. However, the show is anything but, and we can’t wait for a brand-new season of Harris family adventures.”

Duncanville debuted in mid-February to 1.5 million total viewers and just over a 0.5 demo rating, and across its first six episodes has averaged 1.25 mil and a 0.45. Amongst all Fox programming for this TV season, it only bests Almost Family (cancelled) and Flirty Dancing (also cancelled) in the demo, while in total viewers it places dead last.

TVLine’s 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Duncanville‘s Season 2 order. Are you pleased by the renewal?