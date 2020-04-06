TVLine Items: Archer Delayed, Fleabag Live for Charity, Virtual ATX and More

Archer is the latest show to shift its premiere as a result of the global coronavirus crisis: Season 11 of the FXX animated comedy has been pushed from May to later this year, our sister site Variety reports.

“Due to production challenges and scheduling issues, Season 11 of FXX’s Emmy Award-winning animated comedy series Archer will no longer premiere on May 6,” FX Networks said in a statement.

In recent weeks, HBO has postponed the premieres of its limited series The Third Day, The Undoing and I Know This Much Is True, while Showtime announced that Billions and Black Monday will air split seasons. TNT, however, moved up the debut of its long-gestating, post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer.

* The filmed theater production of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag is now available to stream via Soho Theatre’s On Demand site in the UK and Ireland. Beginning April 10, Soho Theatre will carry the production in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, while Amazon Prime Video will stream it in the U.S. and UK for two weeks. All proceeds from downloads will go to charities such as The National Emergencies Trust (NET), NHS Charities Together, Acting For Others and the Fleabag Support Fund for freelance UK theatre workers.

* The ATX Television Festival, which was set to take place June 5-7 in Austin, Texas, will now consist of a “virtual weekend,” per ATX’s co-founders.

* The Voice has tapped Grammy Award-winning music icon James Taylor to serve as the Mega Mentor on the current eighteenth season.

* Capitalizing on the buzz surrounding Netflix’s Tiger King, ID has greenlit Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, which chronicles “the biggest mystery in true crime today, helmed by the biggest character in the world: Joe Exotic, himself.”

* Nick Cannon, a new, nationally syndicated daytime talker featuring the Masked Singer host, will premiere Monday, Sept. 21 in more than 90 percent of the U.S.

