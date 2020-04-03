TVLine Items: Snowpiercer Arrives Early, Ellen's Remote Return and More

Snowpiercer is on the move again — but this it’s arriving sooner vs. later. The long-gestating, post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller will now debut Sunday, May 17 at 9/8c on TNT.

The series, starring Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), was previously slated to premiere Sunday, May 31.

Based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel (which was first adapted for film by Parasite director Bong Joon Ho in 2013), the TV version is “set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland” and “centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1,001 cars, that circles the globe,” according to the official logline. Watch a trailer here.

* Beginning April 6, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will return with new episodes, produced remotely from the host’s home, while The Wendy Williams Show will incorporate new segments recorded from home into episodes taped before the show stopped production last month, our sister site Deadline reports.

* HBO’s limited series The Third Day, starring Jude Law (The New Pope) and Naomie Harris (Moonlight), will now debut this fall. It was originally scheduled to premiere Monday, May 11.

* Quibi has released a trailer for the horror anthology 50 States of Fright, from executive producer Sam Raimi (Ash vs Evil Dead). The series, featuring Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Ming-Na Wen and Emily Hampshire, among others, premieres Monday, April 13.

