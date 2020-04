The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of April 5

RELATED STORIES Free Streaming Options: Revisit Classic TV Sitcoms, Beloved Dramas and One-and-Done Favorites — at No Cost!

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find seven season premieres (including The Good Fight and the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? revival), three makeshift season finales (including Grey’s Anatomy and The Walking Dead) and 20 series premieres — 15 of which hail from Quibi! (All times are Eastern.)

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

7 pm Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project documentary premiere (Oxygen)

8 pm Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children docuseries premiere (HBO)

8 pm ACM Presents: Our Country special (CBS)

8 pm Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Season 11 finale (HGTV)

9 pm The Walking Dead (ersatz) Season 10 finale (AMC)

9 pm War of the Worlds Season 1 finale (Epix)

9 pm World on Fire series premiere (PBS)

10:02 pm Talking Dead Season 9 finale (AMC)

MONDAY, APRIL 6

3 am &Music ​documentary premiere (Quibi)

3 am Chrissy’s Court ​series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Dishmantled ​series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Fierce Queens ​documentary premiere (Quibi)

3 am Flipped series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Gayme Show! ​series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Gone Mental With Lior ​(unscripted)

3 am I Promise ​documentary premiere (Quibi)

3 am Memory Hole ​series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Most Dangerous Game​ series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Murder House Flip ​series premiere (Quibi)

3 am NighGowns ​documentary premiere (Quibi)

3 am Nikki Fre$h ​series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Prodigy ​documentary premiere (Quibi)

3 am Punk’d ​series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Run This City ​documentary premiere (Quibi)

3 am The Sauce ​series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Shape of Pasta ​documentary premiere (Quibi)

3 am Singled Out series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Skrrt With Offset ​series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Survive​ series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Thanks A Million ​series premiere (Quibi)

3 am When the Streetlights Go On​ series premiere (Quibi)

3 am You Ain’t Got These ​documentary premiere (Quibi)

10 pm Manifest Season 2 finale (NBC)

10 pm Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises special (ABC)

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

3 am Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Part 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Tooning Out the News series premiere (CBS All Access)

8 pm The Resident (ersatz) Season 3 finale (Fox)

8 pm Schitt’s Creek series finale (Pop TV; special time)

8:30 pm Schitt’s Creek: Best Wishes, Warmest Regards special (Pop TV)

9 pm Empire Episode No. 100 (Fox)

10:30 pm The Last O.G. Season 3 premiere (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

8 pm Ghost Hunters Season 13 premiere (A&E; two hours)

8 pm Modern Family: A Modern Farewell special (ABC; one hour)

9 pm Modern Family series finale (ABC; one hour)

10 pm Celebrity Ghost Stories Season 7 premiere (A&E)

10 pm Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Season 9 premiere (ABC)

11 pm Liar Season 2 premiere (Sundance TV)

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

3 am The Circle: France series premiere (Netflix; first four episodes)

3 am Hi Girl Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 am The Good Fight Season 4 premiere (CBS All Access)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy (ersatz) Season 16 finale (ABC)

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

3 am A Celebration of the Music from Coco special (Disney+)

3 am Brews Brothers series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Les Misérables (2020) movie premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Love Wedding Repeat original movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Main Event original movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am Tigertail original movie premiere (Netflix)

9 pm Magnum P.I. returns (CBS)

