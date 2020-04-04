TV Ratings: Five-0 Hits 27-Month Audience High With Series Finale

RELATED STORIES Five-0 Boss Defends the Series Finale's Final Scene

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 wrapped its 10-year run with 9.35 million total viewers — up 11 percent from last week to mark its largest audience since Jan. 12, 2018 — and a 0.9 demo rating, holding steady to match its season high.

TVLine readers gave both the finale and Season 10 as a whole an average grade of “A-,” while 85 percent were happy with the very final scene.

Bookending the island drama’s swan song, MacGyver (7.1 mil/0.8) delivered its largest audience in more than two years and held onto last week’s season high in the demo, while Blue Bloods (8.8 mil/0.7) copped its best audience in 14 months and matched its previous episode’s season high in the demo.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Charmed (620K/0.1) dipped in the demo to match its series low, while Dynasty (320K/0.1) was steady.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.4 mil/0.6) dipped in the demo.

ABC | Shark Tank (5.2 mil/0.9) was steady.

NBC | The Blacklist (4.7 mil/0.6) was steady.

