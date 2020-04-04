Masked Singer: The Freshest Clues — and a Brand-New Theory About Kitty

Don’t ever say we don’t adore you, TVLiners.

Your astute observations and keen senses of deduction have made writing about The Masked Singer a treat for the past three seasons. And this week, you really came through in a big way.

After Wednesday’s episode, one particularly observant member of our reading audience put together quite the theory about the true identity of Kitty. And though we thought we were pretty smart with our longstanding guess about the celebrity inside the fabulous feline… we’ve been swayed. Big time.

And now that White Tiger is out of the running after this week’s Super Nine episode — the giant cat was revealed to be former New England Patriot Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski (read a recap) — we’re turning all of our attention to Kitty and the other seven competitors (Banana, Turtle, Kangaroo, Kitty, Frog, Night Angel, Rhino and Astronaut) who remain.

Who do we think is Kitty? You’ll have to click through the gallery at right to find out. While you’re there, make sure to check out all the other clues we’ve assembled ahead of Episode 11. Your ultimate goal: Guess who’s beneath those costumes before they’re gone from the show.

All season long, we’ll update the gallery at right (click here for direct access) with information gleaned from the current week’s show, and we’ll add our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s beneath the costumes. So go ahead and click through, then make sure to log your thoughts, theories and evolving guesses in the comments section!