Superman & Lois Casts Dylan Walsh as Lois' Father, General Sam Lane

TV vet Dylan Walsh is entering the Arrowverse, as the father of no less than intrepid reporter Lois Lane.

Our sister site Deadline reports that Walsh has joined The CW’s Superman & Lois in the role of Samuel Lane, “a no-nonsense Army General who’s determined to keep America, and the world, safe from all threats – from this world or beyond.”

Ordered straight to series in January, Superman & Lois — which was to (but now won’t) film its first episode this spring, ahead of the May Upfronts — follows “the world’s most famous superhero (played by Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin) and comic books’ most famous journalist (Elizabeth Tulloch)” as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Previously, Jordan Elsass (Little Fires Everywhere) and relative newcomer Alexander Garfin were cast as Lois and Clark’s teenage sons, clean-cut and kind-hearted Jonathan and wildly intelligent but socially anxious Jordan.

On The CW’s own Supergirl, General Lane, as the father of Jenna Dewan’s Lucy, was played in a handful of Season 1 episodes by 24 alum Glenn Morshower, who as of late has recurred on The Resident. On Smallville, Michael Ironside played the role, as dad to Erica Durance’s Lois and Peyton List’s Lucy. And in the mid-1990s’ Lois & Clark: The Adventures of Superman, Denis Arndt and then Harve Presnell portrayed Sam Lane as a doctor/cybernetics visionary.

Walsh’s many TV credits include Nip/Tuck, Unforgettable, Longmire, The CW’s Life Sentence, Whiskey Cavalier and, most recently, Blue Bloods.