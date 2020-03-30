Locke & Key Renewed for Season 2

Netflix is keeping the Keepers: Locke & Key has officially been renewed for Season 2, the streamer announced on Monday.

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, Locke & Key in Season 1 followed the Locke siblings and their mother as they moved into their ancestral home following their father’s death. The kids soon discovered the home is full of magical keys that may have the answers to their dad’s mysterious murder. As the kids continue exploring the house, a vicious demon is awakened and attempts to usurp the keys’ powers. (To read our Season 1 finale recap, click here.)

In Season 2, the stakes will be even higher as the Locke siblings fully embrace their roles as the new Keepers of the Keys. (An episode count has not yet been set.)

“We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke & Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators,” co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement. “We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.”

Said Brian Wright, Netflix’s VP of Original Series, “Locke & Key captivated audiences around the world at every twist and turn. We are so proud to have been part of this show and can’t wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and the entire creative team have in store for Season 2.”

In a series of recent TVLine reader polls, Locke & Key‘s Season 1 premiere and finale both earned an average grade of “B+,” while the the freshman run as a whole scored a grade of “A-.”

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Locke & Key‘s pickup. Are you excited for another season with the Locke siblings?