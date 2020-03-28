The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of March 29

'How to Get Away With Murder' returns for its final episodes (Courtesy of ABC)

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find five series premieres (including Pauley Perrette’s Broke), six season finales (including Amazing Stories and The Good Doctor), three series finales (including Future Man and Hawaii Five-0) and special coronavirus-themed programming. (All times are Eastern.)

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

8 pm Call the Midwife Season 9 premiere (PBS)

8 pm Vice Season 7 premiere / new network (Showtime)

9 pm iHeart Living Room Concert for America hosted by Elton John (Fox)

11 pm Last Week Tonight With John Oliver returns, with at-home edition (HBO)

MONDAY, MARCH 30

7 pm #KidsTogether: Town Hall hosted by Kristen Bell (Nickelodeon)

8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 16 premiere (The CW)

9 pm America Rising: Fighting a Pandemic special (ABC)

10 pm The Good Doctor Season 3 finale, Part 2 of 2 (ABC)

10 pm Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special (CBS)

11 pm Conan returns, with at-home edition (TBS)

11 pm Desus & Mero returns, with at-home edition (Showtime)

11:35 pm Jimmy Kimmel Live returns, with at-home edition (ABC)

11:35 pm The Late Show With Stephen Colbert returns, with at-home edition (CBS)

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

9 pm The Biggest Loser Season 18 finale (USA Network)

9 pm FBI Season 2 finale (CBS)

10 pm If Loving You Is Wrong final season premiere (OWN)

10 pm NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic (NBC)

10:30 pm Miracle Workers Season 2 finale (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

3 am How to Fix a Drug Scandal docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Kim’s Convenience Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Nailed It! Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm The Challenge Season 35 premiere (MTV)

10 pm David Blaine: The Magic Way special (ABC)

10 pm The Magicians series finale (Syfy)

10:30 pm Crank Yankers returns (Syfy)

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

8:30 pm Man With a Plan Season 4 premiere (CBS)

9 pm The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 premiere (Bravo)

9 pm Siren Season 3 premiere (Freeform; two hours)

9:30 pm Broke series premiere (CBS)

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder returns (ABC)

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

3 am Amazing Stories Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Future Man final season premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Home Before Dark series premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am La Casa de Papel Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Tales From the Loop series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

9 am Harley Quinn Season 2 premiere (DC Universe)

9 pm Hawaii Five-0 series finale (CBS)

10 pm Real Time With Bill Maher returns, with at-home edition (HBO)

11 pm High Maintenance Season 4 finale (HBO)

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

9:30 am DuckTales Season 3 premiere (Disney XD)

7 pm Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 3 premiere (Ovation)

10 pm Line of Duty cable-run premiere (AMC)

