TVLine Items: Angry Birds TV Series, Last Week Tonight Returns and More

The birds are flocking to Netflix: The streamer has ordered the animated series Angry Birds: Summer Madness, based on the popular video game, to premiere in 2021.

Taking a cue from the humor and tone of The Angry Birds Movie franchise, the show will feature “much-loved birds Red, Bomb and Chuck, as well as a cast of brand new feathered friends, as tween birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle,” per the official synopsis. “Explosive antics, improbable pranks and crazy summertime adventures see the birds pushing boundaries and breaking all the rules while fending off the brash and obnoxious Pigs on the other side of the lake, who seem hell-bent on causing as much mayhem as possible!”

The series will consist of 40 episodes, each 11 minutes in length.

* Last Week Tonight With John Oliver will return Sunday, March 29, and Real Time With Bill Maher will resume Friday, April 3, with new episodes of the HBO talk shows taped from the hosts’ homes.

* Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America will air commercial-free on Sunday, March 29 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Fox. Elton John will host the benefit special, providing entertainment relief and support for Americans fighting COVID-19. The at-home musical performances include Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw.

* Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special will air Monday, March 30 at 10 pm on CBS, and will feature at-home performances from BTS in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, Dua Lipa in London, and Billie Eilish with FINNEAS and John Legend in Los Angeles.

* CBS will air Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince on Tuesday, April 21, hosted by Maya Rudolph (who will perform with her Prince cover band, Princess) and also featuring performances of the artist’s back catalog by Beck, Earth Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Sheila E, Usher and others.

* TBS has released a trailer for The Last O.G. Season 3, premiering Tuesday, April 7:

