The Masked Singer: All the Clues You Need Heading Into the Super Nine

This week, The Masked Singer will bring the Super Nine together for the very first time in Season 3. And you know what that means: Time to get your guesses in order.

Last week’s episode saw the departure of T-Rex, who turned out to be Dance Moms alum/YouTube star JoJo Siwa. (Read a recap.) This Wednesday’s double installment of the reality singing competition (Fox, 8/7c) will showcase the finalists from Groups A, B and C — aka Banana, Turtle, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Kitty, Frog, Night Angel, Astronaut and Rhino — as they duke it out to stay in the running for the Golden Mask. But if you’re worried that the competition will get pared down too quickly for your tastes, fear not: The evening will feature only one elimination, just like most other weeks.

So ahead of the supersized Episode 10, it’s time to closely look at who’s left and try to discern who’s who. We’ve pulled together a large number of clues from the Masked Singer episodes that have already aired. The ultimate goal: Guess who’s beneath those costumes before they’re gone from the show.

All season long, we’ll update the gallery at right (click here for direct access) with information gleaned from the current week’s show, and we’ll add our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s beneath the costumes. So go ahead and click through, then make sure to log your thoughts, theories and evolving guesses in the comments section!